Norges Bank Takes Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 340,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,889,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.92% of Community Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $11,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $32.67 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $582.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.