Norges Bank Takes Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 357,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,764,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $32.86 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 657.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

