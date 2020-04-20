Norges Bank Takes Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,632,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,000. Norges Bank owned 1.09% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.47. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.75 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Capital One Financial cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

