Norges Bank Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 348,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Rush Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

