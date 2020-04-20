Norges Bank Takes Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Sapiens International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS opened at $21.03 on Monday. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

