Norges Bank Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,003,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $5.70 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $529.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.09%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.20.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.