Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHYDY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

