Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

