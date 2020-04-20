Norway Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

