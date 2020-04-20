Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,748,591 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 436.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748,591 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 968,574 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.58 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $473.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

