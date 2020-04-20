Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,971 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ambarella worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $257,606.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,735,364.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

