Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,101 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

NYSE SEAS opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $852.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

