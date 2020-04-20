Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Bank of Hawaii worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,491,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 870,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

NYSE:BOH opened at $57.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.