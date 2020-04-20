Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 685,863 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 354,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,176,000 after acquiring an additional 243,585 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

