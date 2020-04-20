Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of InterDigital Wireless worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

IDCC opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

