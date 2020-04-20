Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

