Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BVN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.10 on Monday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -177.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

