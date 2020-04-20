Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TechnipFMC worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

