Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retrophin by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Retrophin news, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Retrophin Inc has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

RTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

