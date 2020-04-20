Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Flowers Foods worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $11,813,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO opened at $23.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

