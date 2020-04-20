Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of AAON worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $13,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAON shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AAON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $47.85 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

