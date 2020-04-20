Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lendingtree worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lendingtree by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,374,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,378,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.71.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $198.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $298.09. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

