Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 58.com worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

NYSE WUBA opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

