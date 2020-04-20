Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 177,565 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of American Public Education worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.71. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

