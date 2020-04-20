Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,114 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Epizyme worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,285 shares of company stock worth $391,749. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Epizyme stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.34. Epizyme Inc has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. Equities analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

