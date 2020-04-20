Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,565 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Greenbrier Companies worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

