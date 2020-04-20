Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 101,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 73,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $12.98 on Monday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $286.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.