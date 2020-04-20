Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Huazhu Group worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Huazhu Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.68.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

