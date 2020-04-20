Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 192,607 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 192,607 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Peabody Energy worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $325.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,370 shares of company stock worth $100,878 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

