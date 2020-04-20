Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 415,725 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 415,725 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $146,000.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

