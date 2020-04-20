Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 58,561 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,561 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Kodiak Sciences worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $106,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,839.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and have sold 21,150 shares worth $937,862.

KOD stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

