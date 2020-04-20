Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 60,919 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,919 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of ANIK opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.04. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.63 million. Analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

