Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 789,697 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 789,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOG. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.51. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.