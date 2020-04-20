Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,604 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.