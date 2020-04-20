Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,525 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $12,081,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 154,949 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.