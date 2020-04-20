Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of KALU opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

