Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $885.85 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $902.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,053.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

