Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $65,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,729,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Olin by 3,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834,168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Olin by 427.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 641,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 796.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 426,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.21 and a beta of 1.49. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

