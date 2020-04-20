Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 8,911,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

