PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMT opened at $10.38 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

