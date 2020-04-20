Raymond James Lowers American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) to Underperform

Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.67.

American Financial Group stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

