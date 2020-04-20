Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $57,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $81,500,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after acquiring an additional 137,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Raymond James by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 125,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

