RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.75.

ROLL stock opened at $124.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

