Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Cut by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $321.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

