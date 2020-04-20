Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 1,989,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

