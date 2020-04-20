Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.76.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.35 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 627.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,616 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 173,044 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,628,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $677,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.