Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.99.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Michael Williams bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $40,309.50. Also, President Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,592.00. Insiders have acquired 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.