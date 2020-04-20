Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $118.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

