Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.98. Scholastic Corp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.