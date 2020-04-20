Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,323 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $68.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

